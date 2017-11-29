A show and a Murieta holiday homecoming

→ Photo gallery: 24 photos of the show and attendees

The Women’s Club holiday luncheon at the Country Club Wednesday was a homecoming celebration for entertainers Marcia Cope-Hart and daughter Haleyann Hart. After sharing the gift of music and adding show-biz glamour to Rancho Murieta for years, the family moved to Las Vegas for a Marcia theater role when Haleyann was 8. Now a sophomore at UCLA, Haleyann told the audience she still considers Rancho Murieta the place where she grew up and her “home-home.” Dad Steve Hart, who helped found Entertainment, Theatre & Culture, videotaped Wednesday’s performance as proud grandparents and longtime residents Ted and Dixie Hart looked on. Cope-Hart dedicated the song “Friendly Persuasion” to the couple in honor of their 67th wedding anniversary, and Haleyann performed a tap dance in their honor. A duet to “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” opened the hour-long show. Numbers ranged from Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” to a parody of “Makin’ Whoopee,” Cope-Hart’s homage to Burger King. (Click photo for larger image.)