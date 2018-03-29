March 29, 2018 - 11:34pm
Like to sing? Murieta Voices wants you
Published March 29, 2018 - 11:27pm
| Filed under
Murieta Voices, a chorus of neighbors who volunteer to sing at area nursing homes year-round, is looking for new members. If you're interested in joining the group, contact Joanne at (707) 326-6885.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
FOUND-Blue Baby Blanket3/29/2018 - 7:02 pm
-
Little girls left hand golf clubs3/29/2018 - 11:58 am
-
2014 Cadillac XTS3/29/2018 - 11:15 am
-
Need moving boxes3/29/2018 - 8:34 am
-
FABULOUS DINING CHAIRS3/29/2018 - 8:10 am
Your comments
-
Hear the Murieta Voices
—RM.com
3/29/2018—11:37 pm
-
Greenfield Communications
—Bob Gransee
3/29/2018—9:44 am
-
CALLING IS OVERRATED
—Jan Kays
3/28/2018—3:09 pm
-
Info on proposed CSD hires
—RM.com
3/28/2018—10:21 am
-
Greenfield pixelation
—Ron O'Connor
3/28/2018—7:31 am
-
Greenfield Communications
—Joanne Brandt
3/27/2018—4:04 pm
-
COMPLAINTS
—Jan Kays
3/27/2018—2:28 pm
-
Greenfield
—Ed Moran
3/27/2018—2:03 pm
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- InterState Propane
- KK Collision Center
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Damon's Computer Service
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Goralka Law Firm
- Murieta Health Club
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Tree Tech
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Designs in Dentistry
- Apex Pest Control
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Hear the Murieta Voices
This holiday video from 2014 features the music of the Murieta Voices. They even make a brief appearance at the end. Happy holidays!