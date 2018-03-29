Like to sing? Murieta Voices wants you

Published March 29, 2018
Murieta Voices, a chorus of neighbors who volunteer to sing at area nursing homes year-round, is looking for new members. If you're interested in joining the group, contact Joanne at (707) 326-6885.

Hear the Murieta Voices

This holiday video from 2014 features the music of the Murieta Voices. They even make a brief appearance at the end. Happy holidays!

