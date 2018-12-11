Sipping, and learning about, Bordeaux wines

Published December 11, 2018 - 11:36pm
| Filed under
Country Club
Events

Wine tasting

Sixty members of the Country Club’s Wine Club took part in a Bordeaux tasting Tuesday night at the club. With a half-dozen wines in front of each participant, Bordeaux expert Jean-Luc Hitta led the tasting with background on the Bordeaux region of France and the wines being sampled. The Wine Club has more than a hundred members. (Click for larger images)

See all classifieds »

Your comments