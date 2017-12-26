In the skies over Rancho Murieta...

Published December 26, 2017 - 11:38pm
Nature and wildlife

Two eagles

Neighbor-photographer Paul Anderson shares some of his fabulous wildlife photos, this collection a look at Rancho Murieta's bald eagles. In the photo detail above, you see an eagle couple making New Year's plans. Below are a young bald eagle in flight and a handsome, soaring fully grown eagle. (Click photos for larger images.)

Immature eagle  Mature eagle

