Sloughhouse Cemetery open for tours Saturday
Published August 8, 2018 - 12:54pm
| Filed under
The Sloughhouse Pioneer Cemetery will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 8, with docents available to share stories about the history of the cemetery, located near the Meadowlands restaurant.
There will also be an evening tour Sept. 24 as part of Elk Grove History Week. For more information: (916) 689-8345 or clantanner@aol.com.
Here’s a 2012 video look at the tours:
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
9ers v Cowboys Thurs 08/09 7pm 2 tix + Parking $400 obo8/7/2018 - 4:23 pm
-
Nautilus Weight Bench8/7/2018 - 4:08 pm
-
Refrigerator Freezer8/7/2018 - 4:00 pm
-
Casual Upholstered Chair8/7/2018 - 3:58 pm
-
Formal Loveseat8/7/2018 - 3:56 pm
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Damon's Computer Service
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Go Fore Pizza
- Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta (ETC)
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- KK Collision Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Tree Tech
- Squeaky Clean
- Apex Pest Control
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- InterState Propane
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Designs in Dentistry
- Paradise Painting
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Goralka Law Firm
- Green Water
- PDF Realty
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments