Sloughhouse Cemetery open for tours Saturday

The Sloughhouse Pioneer Cemetery will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 8, with docents available to share stories about the history of the cemetery, located near the Meadowlands restaurant.

There will also be an evening tour Sept. 24 as part of Elk Grove History Week. For more information: (916) 689-8345 or clantanner@aol.com.

Here’s a 2012 video look at the tours: