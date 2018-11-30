Smoke damage in fire at Lago Drive home

The fire was extinguished quickly, leaving mostly smoke damage. (Click for larger image)

A Lago Drive home suffered smoke damage when a fire broke out at dinnertime Friday.

Firefighters were called at 5:20 p.m. to the home of Doug and Bonnie Burberry on Lago Drive just off Murieta Parkway. When the first firefighters arrived they saw smoke but no fire, officials said.

The Burberrys got out of the home with no injuries. Their cat, Oliver, is missing. He’s an indoor cat, black with white on his chest. It’s believed firefighters shooed him out of the house when they arrived.

It appeared the fire started in a closet where the home’s on-demand water heater is located, according to Christopher Vestal, public information officer for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. He said 10 pieces of equipment responded and the fire was extinguished quickly, doing little damage, but smoke spread throughout the home.

Vestal offered two public-service announcements: