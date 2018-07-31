A smoky sunset closes a fiery July

Published July 31, 2018 - 10:28pm
Fires
Nature and wildlife

Smoky sunset

July 2018 will be remembered as a month when fires scorched Northern California. While we've been spared, our skies haven't, and the last day of July ended with a smoky sunset at the northwestern edge of Rancho Murieta. (Click photo for larger image.)

