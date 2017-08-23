SMUD cable work nearing completion

SMUD crews and contractors were nearing completion of work Wednesday at the north end of the community, where they’ve been replacing underground cable. The work was done on Camino Del Lago after an underground cable failure there on July 28. Fifty customers are served by that section of cable. SMUD spokesperson Chris Capra said the utility is replacing older cable at a rate of about 400,000 feet per year, or more than 75 miles of new cable annually.