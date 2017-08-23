SMUD cable work nearing completion
Published August 23, 2017 - 4:05pm
SMUD crews and contractors were nearing completion of work Wednesday at the north end of the community, where they’ve been replacing underground cable. The work was done on Camino Del Lago after an underground cable failure there on July 28. Fifty customers are served by that section of cable. SMUD spokesperson Chris Capra said the utility is replacing older cable at a rate of about 400,000 feet per year, or more than 75 miles of new cable annually.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
canoe wanted8/23/2017 - 3:40 pm
-
ELLIPTICAL TRAINER8/23/2017 - 3:25 pm
-
Ceiling Fan8/23/2017 - 1:57 pm
-
Missing Cat - Please Help!8/23/2017 - 1:00 pm
-
MOVING BOXES8/23/2017 - 12:45 pm
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- North State Golf Cars
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Murieta Health Club
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Barrett Services
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Tree Tech
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Barrett Services
- Apex Pest Control
- Designs in Dentistry
- InterState Propane
- Home Care Assistance
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Tree Tech
- Home Care Assistance
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Squeaky Clean
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- North State Golf Cars
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Murieta Health Club
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Go Fore Pizza
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Designs in Dentistry
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Sierra Putting Greens
- KK Collision Center
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments