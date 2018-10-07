SOLOS enjoys fall day and celebrates 1K

Published October 7, 2018 - 12:08am
| Filed under
Development
RM groups
Your neighbors

SOLOS party

→ Photo gallery (34 shots from the event)

It was Oktoberfest time at Lake Clementia Saturday afternoon as Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces celebrated reaching the 1,000-member mark with music, grilled brats and socializing. The smooth sound of the New Jazz Quintet added to the mellow ambiance of the breezy fall day, and the crowd settled in to enjoy the performance after circulating through the buffet line. SOLOS, which works to influence development, estimated about 70 people attended. Click for larger image.

October 7, 2018 - 10:34am
Thumbs up0
Cheryl McElhany's picture
Joined: 09/01/2007
Posts: 34
Post rating: 44
Send PM

What a great event!

What a great event! We were so happy to see many of our new SOLOS members as well as long time members.  The food was terrific and The New Jazz Quintet's music loved by all.  A great eagle photograph by local photographer, Steve DeMello, and donated by Joanne Brandt, was auctioned off by SOLOS Member John Van Doren (also the Chef for the day) going to highest bidder, Lee Field. (Thank you, Lee).  Our favorite Candidates for the upcoming CSD election, Linda Butler and Ron Amarante were in attendance helping with set up and clean-up.  We hope you all will support these two very dedicated candidates who will focus on an adequate and protected water supply and continued improvements in Security.  And, I could sure use your support as well, to re-elect me to the RMA Board this fall as well.

Thanks to all!

See all classifieds »

Your comments