October 7, 2018 - 10:34am
SOLOS enjoys fall day and celebrates 1K
Published October 7, 2018 - 12:08am
| Filed under
→ Photo gallery (34 shots from the event)
It was Oktoberfest time at Lake Clementia Saturday afternoon as Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces celebrated reaching the 1,000-member mark with music, grilled brats and socializing. The smooth sound of the New Jazz Quintet added to the mellow ambiance of the breezy fall day, and the crowd settled in to enjoy the performance after circulating through the buffet line. SOLOS, which works to influence development, estimated about 70 people attended. Click for larger image.
Your comments
-
Educated Voter
—Jerry Pasek
10/7/2018—12:26 pm
-
What a great event!
—Cheryl McElhany
10/7/2018—10:39 am
-
SOLOS Membership Celebration- A great success!
—Cheryl McElhany
10/6/2018—7:30 pm
-
Please do not update your windows 10 Updates
—Damon Mercado
10/6/2018—4:22 am
-
Casino Night
—Stephanie Bianchi
10/4/2018—7:15 am
-
Village Access Fees
—Cathy Ann Adkins
10/3/2018—9:02 pm
-
"Low Jack" available on Amazon $50 to $100
—Rita Schroeder
10/2/2018—7:53 am
-
Vital Community linkage
—Les Clark
9/30/2018—10:08 am
What a great event!
What a great event! We were so happy to see many of our new SOLOS members as well as long time members. The food was terrific and The New Jazz Quintet's music loved by all. A great eagle photograph by local photographer, Steve DeMello, and donated by Joanne Brandt, was auctioned off by SOLOS Member John Van Doren (also the Chef for the day) going to highest bidder, Lee Field. (Thank you, Lee). Our favorite Candidates for the upcoming CSD election, Linda Butler and Ron Amarante were in attendance helping with set up and clean-up. We hope you all will support these two very dedicated candidates who will focus on an adequate and protected water supply and continued improvements in Security. And, I could sure use your support as well, to re-elect me to the RMA Board this fall as well.
Thanks to all!