SOLOS enjoys fall day and celebrates 1K

→ Photo gallery (34 shots from the event)

It was Oktoberfest time at Lake Clementia Saturday afternoon as Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces celebrated reaching the 1,000-member mark with music, grilled brats and socializing. The smooth sound of the New Jazz Quintet added to the mellow ambiance of the breezy fall day, and the crowd settled in to enjoy the performance after circulating through the buffet line. SOLOS, which works to influence development, estimated about 70 people attended. Click for larger image.