SOLOS throws a holiday open house

Published December 13, 2017 - 6:07pm
| Filed under
Holidays
RM groups

SOLOS party

Jazz filled the Local Bean at dinnertime Wednesday as Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS) held a holiday open house. In addition to group sign-ups, SOLOS members spoke with newcomers about the group. There were door prizes, wine and an array of nibbles. Music was provided by Robert Eberhard of the Symposium Jazz Ensemble. (Click photo for larger image.)

See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous