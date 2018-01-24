Some High Voltage for the Women's Club

Forget Wednesday's gray skies and gloomy weather. High Voltage, the troupe of young performers from El Dorado Musical Theatre, brought their own brand of sunshine to the Rancho Murieta Women’s Club luncheon at the Country Club. Playing to a packed house, the fast-paced song and dance revue featured medleys celebrating Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim, as well as songs from “Hair,” “A Chorus Line” and other musicals. After closing the show with “To Be a Hero,” the group received a standing ovation. Information about the Women’s Club is available here. (Click photo for larger image.)