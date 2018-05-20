Some photos from a busy weekend

The Country Club's party to raise funds to re-do the Terrace Patio (which is a terrific site for parties) looked to be a big hit Sunday afternoon. There were hors d'oeuvres, drinks, music and raffles. (Click photos for larger images.)

Sometimes Rancho Murieta is a sleepy kind of place, and sometimes it's busy. This weekend it was busy. Here's a photo look at the Country Club's party, the Bike Rodeo, the Down Range music fest and the Optimist's ice cream truck. (This isn't even to mention the food trucks Sunday afternoon.)

The first riders at Sunday’s Bike Rodeo were youngsters like Blake Peterson, 4, who navigated the Rancho Murieta Association parking lot course with help and encouragement from his mom, Kelli Peterson, as his year-old sister, Quinn, looked on. The two-hour sessions for various age groups offered practical training in bike and helmet safety. The event was sponsored by the RMA Recreation Committee.

It was a beautiful, bright and breezy Saturday for the first Down Range music festival to benefit veterans. It was held at the Murieta Inn and Spa. Attendees got to hear a wide range of music and a chance to sip wine, beer or a drink.

The ice cream truck found plenty of takers during a lunchtime stop Saturday at Riverview Park, with Optimist Alicia Correia dishing out the frozen treats to eager kids.