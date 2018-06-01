Something for everyone this weekend in RM

Looking for something to do this weekend? Well, the Village will hold its annual Trash ‘n’ Treasure sale, Cars and Coffee will gather for the second time, the community spray park will celebrate its 2018 season and a local author will launch his new book. Plus, the food trucks will make their regular visit. Here’s more about it all.

Cars and Coffee

Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m.

Car fans (owners and lookers) gather on the first Saturday of the month in the Country Club’s lower parking lot to check out the coolest things on four wheels. Rancho Murieta's first Cars and Coffee, held in May, drew 66 cars and lots of lookers.

Village Trash ‘n’ Treasure, Murieta Village

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual garage sale event takes place in Village driveways and on the clubhouse lawn. Call (916) 354-1544 or (916) 354-2925 for information.

Summerfest Spray Park opening celebration, Riverview Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The kids’ spray park has become a cooling summertime tradition in Rancho Murieta, and this celebration is a fun kickoff to the season. It will feature free hot dogs, chips and other treats, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and Rancho Murieta Association.

Book launch party, Villas Clubhouse

Sunday, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Murietan Bob Irelan will be on hand to sign copies of his novel “Angel’s Truth,” about a teenager accused of heinous crimes who nearly loses his life in a quest for justice. Wine and cheese will be served; books will be available for purchase.

Food Truck Mania, Stonehouse Park

Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m.

The food trucks make their weekly visit. Scheduled this time: Cecil’s Taste (American bistro), Daisy’s Desserts (dessert), Flavor Face (American), Kado’s Asian Grill (Asian), Rollin Roadhouse (American) and Wandering Boba (Asian).