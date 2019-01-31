South sound wall hit by graffiti

Published January 31, 2019 - 8:52pm
| Filed under
Crime

GraffitiThe Rancho Murieta Association said it expects to be out Friday removing the graffiti that appeared overnight on the South sound wall on Jackson Road. The black and white spray paint is on the wall at the Bent Grass Court cul-de-sac – inside the chain-link fence, which is topped with barbed wire, that seals the west end of the wall from Jackson Road access. (Click for larger image)

See all classifieds »

Your comments