South sound wall hit by graffiti
Published January 31, 2019 - 8:52pm
| Filed under
The Rancho Murieta Association said it expects to be out Friday removing the graffiti that appeared overnight on the South sound wall on Jackson Road. The black and white spray paint is on the wall at the Bent Grass Court cul-de-sac – inside the chain-link fence, which is topped with barbed wire, that seals the west end of the wall from Jackson Road access. (Click for larger image)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Collector Car Bag/Cover1/31/2019 - 2:46 pm
-
Feb. 8-9 estate sale – full house1/30/2019 - 11:35 pm
-
Box Tops For Education!!1/30/2019 - 5:44 pm
-
Solid Oak Pedestal Table and Chairs1/30/2019 - 5:28 pm
-
Cable Snow Chains1/30/2019 - 5:17 pm
- Apex Pest Control
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Green Water
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Squeaky Clean
- Tree Tech
- Law office of John Quiring
- PDF Realty
- Designs in Dentistry
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Gipson Golf Carts
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Murieta Health Club
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Barrett Services
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's ... Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- JEWELRY: Adrian Blanco Jewelry
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- RESTAURANTS: The Backyard BBQ, Burgers & Brews
- SENIOR LIVING: Summerset Senior Living
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL BUILDING AND SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service ... Sac Pool Pros
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments