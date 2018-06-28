Special spray park hours for holiday week

The Rancho Murieta Association announced special spray park hours coming up in the next week: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (when it's supposed to be hot), and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4. Summerfest Spray Park is at Riverview Park on the South. Where is that? We have a map of community facilities here.