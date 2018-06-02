Splashing in the sun, buying in the shade

→ Photo gallery (35 shots from the opening)

It’s official -- the fun is back for another summer. Children celebrated the opening of Summerfest Spray Park Saturday with hot dogs and otter pops, and made the most of the hot, sunny day by spending quality time with the park’s attractions. The celebration was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and Rancho Murieta Association. (The spray park, in Riverview Park on the South, is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m.) Early Saturday morning, below, shoppers flocked to Murieta Village to check out what neighbors and friends were offering at the annual Trash ‘n’ Treasure event. They found vendors’ spaces chock-a-block with sports equipment, collectibles, clothing, luggage, toys, household items and furniture. (Click photos for larger images.)