Spray park hours for rest of the summer
Published July 9, 2018 - 3:10pm
Filed under
With summer settling in, it's a good time to share the Summerfest Spray Park's hours for the rest of the summer, as announced Monday by the Rancho Murieta Association:
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 2 to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays: noon to 6 p.m.
The spray park is located at Riverside Park on Reynosa Drive in Murieta South. Click here for a map of community facilities.
-
