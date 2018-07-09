Spray park hours for rest of the summer

With summer settling in, it's a good time to share the Summerfest Spray Park's hours for the rest of the summer, as announced Monday by the Rancho Murieta Association:

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 2 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: noon to 6 p.m.

The spray park is located at Riverside Park on Reynosa Drive in Murieta South. Click here for a map of community facilities.