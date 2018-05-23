Spray park will open for season on Friday

We’ll see how the weather cooperates, but the Rancho Murieta Association will open the spray park at Riverview Park Friday (when the weather forecast calls for a chance of rain and a high around 70). But by Monday, Memorial Day, the forecast calls for a high of 93. Here's the park's schedule and hours.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the long holiday weekend. Its grand opening for the season will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2, with free hotdogs, chips and other treats, sponsored by the Kiwanis and the RMA Recreation Committee.

Outside of these special events, RMA says the spray park’s hours of operation will be the same as last year’s – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m.