Start planning donations to Sweats for Vets

The holidays aren’t far off, so it’s time to start thinking about Sweats for Vets, the annual collection effort headed up by Kiwanis. They’re seeking items for men and women – sweat shirts (and sweatpants and jackets), thermal underwear, sports bras, socks, warm gloves and hats, jackets, blankets and tennis shoes. Items will be donated to the Sacramento V.A. Medical Center at Mather. Drop off your donations by Dec. 10 at the Rancho Murieta Business Center.