Start planning donations to Sweats for Vets
Published October 9, 2017 - 10:12pm
| Filed under
The holidays aren’t far off, so it’s time to start thinking about Sweats for Vets, the annual collection effort headed up by Kiwanis. They’re seeking items for men and women – sweat shirts (and sweatpants and jackets), thermal underwear, sports bras, socks, warm gloves and hats, jackets, blankets and tennis shoes. Items will be donated to the Sacramento V.A. Medical Center at Mather. Drop off your donations by Dec. 10 at the Rancho Murieta Business Center.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Pennies for Pumpkins. Breast Cancer Fund Raiser!10/9/2017 - 9:45 pm
-
Club Car Precedent10/9/2017 - 6:42 pm
-
Canon Selphy ES2 Photo Printer10/9/2017 - 3:24 pm
-
TV Stand with Mount10/8/2017 - 6:26 pm
-
White Futon Bed and Mattress For Sale10/8/2017 - 6:04 pm
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- North State Golf Cars
- Go Fore Pizza
- Home Care Assistance
- InterState Propane
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Gipson Golf Carts
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Squeaky Clean
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Barrett Services
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments