Stonehouse Road traffic delays next week

Published October 26, 2018 - 11:39am
Sac County

Repairs to Stonehouse Road next week will mean "long wait periods," the Sacramento County Department of Transportation says. Workers will be repairing drainage ditches along the road, and it's recommended that travelers take Jackson Road to Latrobe Road to Scott Road as a detour. The work is supposed to start Monday and be done by Tuesday. (Thanks to member Betsy Guzzetta for posting the Caltrans link in the Forums.)

