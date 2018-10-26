Stonehouse Road traffic delays next week
Published October 26, 2018 - 11:39am
| Filed under
Repairs to Stonehouse Road next week will mean "long wait periods," the Sacramento County Department of Transportation says. Workers will be repairing drainage ditches along the road, and it's recommended that travelers take Jackson Road to Latrobe Road to Scott Road as a detour. The work is supposed to start Monday and be done by Tuesday. (Thanks to member Betsy Guzzetta for posting the Caltrans link in the Forums.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Found keys10/26/2018 - 1:36 pm
-
Everlast Punching Bag10/26/2018 - 11:36 am
-
Specialize Demo 9 Downhill Racing Bike $100010/26/2018 - 9:47 am
-
RED GOLF PILLOW10/25/2018 - 9:52 pm
-
GOLF PILLOW10/25/2018 - 9:41 pm
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Jenco, Pohll and Maybee for CSD
- Law office of John Quiring
- E and J Painting Professionals
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Barrett Services
- Paradise Painting
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Damon's Computer Service
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Green Water
- InterState Propane
- KK Collision Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Apex Pest Control
- Tree Tech
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- PDF Realty
- Squeaky Clean
- Murieta Health Club
- Town and Country Real Estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments