Street repair Tuesday on Cazador
Published October 12, 2018 - 11:26pm
Filed under
Street repairs will be done on Cazador Park 2 and 3 all day Tuesday, the Rancho Murieta Association announced Friday. The road will be closed to traffic during the repairs, and there will be no street parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the RMA said.
-
