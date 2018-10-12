Street repair Tuesday on Cazador

Street repairs will be done on Cazador Park 2 and 3 all day Tuesday, the Rancho Murieta Association announced Friday. The road will be closed to traffic during the repairs, and there will be no street parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the RMA said.

