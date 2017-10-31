Street work on Murieta Drive Wednesday
Published October 31, 2017 - 6:54pm
| Filed under
Expect delays Wednesday if you head over to Murieta Plaza, Murieta Village or the Airport. Murieta Drive will be reduced to one lane of traffic throughout the day, with a flagman helping direct traffic through the single lane. Workers will be applying a slurry seal on the street between the firehouse and Legacy Lane (the street at the new hotel).
