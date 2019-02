[Updated 12:30 p.m. Tuesday] In addition to a flooded Scott Road, Sacramento County reported Tuesday morning that Kiefer Boulevard and Eagles Nest Road are flooded and closed in the area. Although the Cosumnes River is forecast to rise dramatically into midday Wednesday, the National Weather Service is predicting it will fall short of levels that flood Wilton streets.

The Weather Service upgraded its flood watches to flood warnings for the Central Valley from Redding to Stockton. Moderate to heavy rain will continue through Wednesday morning, the forecasters said, flooding roadways and area creeks.

The Weather Service forecast issued Tuesday morning projected the Cosumnes River, which was at 5.9 feet at Michigan Bar at noon, would crest at 10.9 feet 24 hours later. Minor flooding occurs in Wilton when the river reaches 12 feet.

At midday Tuesday, Deer Creek levels were dropping but still flooding Scott Road.

Sand and sandbags are available at both the Rancho Murieta Association Building, on Murieta Parkway, and the Community Services District Building, on Jackson Road across from the South Gate.