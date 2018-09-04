Summerfest is coming Friday and Saturday

Summerfest, Rancho Murieta’s annual carnival, will take place Friday and Saturday at Stonehouse Park. Here’s the rundown of each day’s activities:

Friday: The gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. At 8:30 p.m. there will be live music by Tainted Love, which played ETC concerts in 2015 and 2016 to great acclaim and performed at last year’s Summerfest. In addition to the carnival foods, a handful of food trucks will be on hand.

Saturday: The gates open at noon and close at 11 p.m. There will be bingo at 1 p.m. At 7 p.m. Auburn Road will perform, followed by Branded at 8:15 p.m. Again, five food trucks will supplement the carnival food.

Tickets, available at the gate, are $25 a person for daily admission and $40 for two-day admission. Visa, MasterCard, cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds from the event go to fund community improvements.

Summerfest will hold a wine and food gala Thursday night that’s open only to its sponsors.