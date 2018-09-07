Summerfest opens its once-a-year run
Published September 7, 2018 - 11:33pm
Filed under
→ Photo gallery (52 photos from Friday night Summerfest)
Crowds, rides, neon, food, live music and fun – Summerfest is back in town. The carnival began its two-day run at Stonehouse Park Friday evening with rides on everything from flying elephants to a whimsical train for the little ones, and gravity-defying thrill rides for the big kids, plus games of skill and challenges for the adventurous that include rock climbing and bobbing inside a giant plastic bubble. The big show in our own backyard continues through Saturday, thanks to the local volunteers of Summerfest. The schedule is available here.
-
