Summerfest returns to light the skies

→ Photo gallery: The crowd and the rides (80 photos)

There was a big orange harvest moon Friday night, but it was outshone at Stonehouse Park by the neon spectacular of Summerfest. As the annual carnival began its two-day run, crowds thronged the park to stroll the midway, snack on cotton candy and funnel cakes, and test their skill at games and their courage on the rides. There were carousel horses and miniature cars for the little kids, gravity-defying rides for the big kids, and all-time favorites like the ferris wheel and roller coaster. Aerial swings added glitz to the skyscape and emerged as a new crowd favorite. The fun continues Saturday, when gates open at noon. The schedule of events is here. Summerfest is a nonprofit organization, staffed by community volunteers, that funds scholarships and recreation projects. (Click photos for larger images.)