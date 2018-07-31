Summer's last FreeRock is 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Published July 31, 2018 - 10:39pm
Entertainment
Events

If you haven't made it to one of the FreeRock concerts at the Gazebo (next to the North Gate), you've got one last chance for this summer. West of Leo will perform progressive rock Saturday at 5:30 p.m.. Bring a blanket or chair. The show is free. Call (916) 955-9955 for more information.

