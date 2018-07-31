Summer's last FreeRock is 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Published July 31, 2018 - 10:39pm
| Filed under
If you haven't made it to one of the FreeRock concerts at the Gazebo (next to the North Gate), you've got one last chance for this summer. West of Leo will perform progressive rock Saturday at 5:30 p.m.. Bring a blanket or chair. The show is free. Call (916) 955-9955 for more information.
