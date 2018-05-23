May 23, 2018 - 6:47pm
Sunny with a chance of golf balls
Published May 23, 2018 - 5:00pm
| Filed under
If you saw the police helicopter circling around the Country Club Wednesday afternoon, you should know there wasn't a bad guy on the loose. It was the Amador County Sheriff's Department finishing up a tournament with a ball drop. They sold more than 1,000 balls at $10 each. (Click photo for larger image.)
