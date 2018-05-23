Sunny with a chance of golf balls

Published May 23, 2018 - 5:00pm
| Filed under
Country Club

Ball dropIf you saw the police helicopter circling around the Country Club Wednesday afternoon, you should know there wasn't a bad guy on the loose. It was the Amador County Sheriff's Department finishing up a tournament with a ball drop. They sold more than 1,000 balls at $10 each. (Click photo for larger image.)

May 23, 2018 - 6:47pm
Thumbs up0
Beth Buderus's picture
Joined: 08/03/2007
Posts: 856
Post rating: 637
Send PM

Golf ball on Terreno @ Anillo

Oh...is that why there is a golf ball in front of my windows on Terreno @ Anillo!  I thought it was a really bad shot LOL

See all classifieds »

Your comments