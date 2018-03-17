Sunset at Lake Clementia

Published March 17, 2018 - 3:06pm
Nature and wildlife
Sunset

Photographer Paul Anderson writes, "Loving these stormy sunsets. Lake Clementia last night." And now, a break in the weather. The forecasters see a few dry days, then rain Tuesday into Thursday. (Click photo for larger image.)

March 17, 2018 - 3:57pm
What a Beautiful Sunset! 

What a Beautiful Sunset!  Thank you for sharing!! yessmiley

 

 

 

