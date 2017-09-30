A sure sign of autumn – Blues & Brews

→ Photo gallery from Blues & Brews (36 photos)

A golden autumn afternoon set the scene for the Kiwanis Club’s 14th annual Blues & Brews event at Lake Clementia Amphitheater Saturday. The celebration featured plenty of brews for the crowd to sample (and some wines, too), plus games, raffles, food trucks and live music from an award-winning blues band, Matt Rainey & The Dippin' Sauce. The event is one of the main fundraisers for the Kiwanis Club, which provides Kids Fishing Day, the Easter Egg Hunt, the Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and other community activities. (Click photo for larger image.)