Surprise Scott Road work continues

Published September 6, 2017
Sac County

[Update in the comments] As many Murietans have learned the hard way, county road crews have been working on Scott Road, and backing up traffic, for the last two days. There have been no official announcements about the work. We are told, unofficially, that it will continue Thursday. We are trying to get confirmation of the county's work plans from Supervisor Sue Frost's office. In the meantime, you can check the RM.com traffic map to see the state of Scott Road backups.

County confirms: Scott Road work continues Thursday

The county confirms that work on Scott Road is scheduled to wrap up Thursday, with more work coming later in the year. The county Department of Transportation said it thought the present job was too small to qualify for an announcement of the plans or even a message board alerting motorists.

Matt Hedges, chief of staff for Supervisor Sue Frost, shared what he heard from the Department of Transportation:

SacDOT is currently going down the six mile section of Scott Road n/o Latrobe Road with a small paving crew and spot paving over small sections of bad roadway. The work was scheduled for this week and the section we are working on should be done tomorrow. We will need to go back at a different date to do some grinding work (our grinder is down presently).

We did not consider this a project because of the short distances we are paving. This is more of a band aid to get us through the winter and to improve the ride. We did not put a message board up like we do when it is flooded. When we go back to complete the work I will ask for a sign to let people know about possible delays.

We are using a pilot car and the wait can be up to five minutes if equipment has to turn around. To be honest we need to use the pilot car because if we just flag people through, they tend to drive too fast on that road, and it is dangerous for our staff. Usually, it is just the time it takes for the truck to go through the work zone and turn around before traffic goes the other way.

