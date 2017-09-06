September 6, 2017 - 2:46pm
Surprise Scott Road work continues
Published September 6, 2017 - 1:34pm
| Filed under
[Update in the comments] As many Murietans have learned the hard way, county road crews have been working on Scott Road, and backing up traffic, for the last two days. There have been no official announcements about the work. We are told, unofficially, that it will continue Thursday. We are trying to get confirmation of the county's work plans from Supervisor Sue Frost's office. In the meantime, you can check the RM.com traffic map to see the state of Scott Road backups.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
GE Upright Standing Freezer9/6/2017 - 5:53 pm
-
Framed art 32 x 38 VIntage Port Giclee print9/5/2017 - 3:47 pm
-
Outdoor Furniture9/5/2017 - 3:22 pm
-
PINE ENTERTAINMENT CENTER9/4/2017 - 7:45 am
-
WASHER AND DRYER SET9/4/2017 - 7:30 am
Your comments
-
County confirms: Scott Road work continues Thursday
—RM.com
9/6/2017—7:29 pm
-
DID YOU KNOW ?
—Jan Kays
9/6/2017—3:27 pm
-
Road work on Scott Rd!!
—Myrna Solomon
9/6/2017—12:21 pm
-
Jan is right, but
—Al Dolata
9/6/2017—9:30 am
-
circular firing squad
—Greg Cannon
9/6/2017—9:00 am
-
QUIT BICKERING
—Jan Kays
9/5/2017—10:14 pm
-
RMA phones are back
—RM.com
9/5/2017—9:44 am
-
Ineligible candidate
—June Koefelda
9/4/2017—12:50 pm
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- InterState Propane
- North State Golf Cars
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Home Care Assistance
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Barrett Services
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Go Fore Pizza
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Tree Tech
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Murieta Health Club
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Squeaky Clean
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Gipson Golf Carts
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
County confirms: Scott Road work continues Thursday
The county confirms that work on Scott Road is scheduled to wrap up Thursday, with more work coming later in the year. The county Department of Transportation said it thought the present job was too small to qualify for an announcement of the plans or even a message board alerting motorists.
Matt Hedges, chief of staff for Supervisor Sue Frost, shared what he heard from the Department of Transportation: