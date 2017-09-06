Surprise Scott Road work continues

[Update in the comments] As many Murietans have learned the hard way, county road crews have been working on Scott Road, and backing up traffic, for the last two days. There have been no official announcements about the work. We are told, unofficially, that it will continue Thursday. We are trying to get confirmation of the county's work plans from Supervisor Sue Frost's office. In the meantime, you can check the RM.com traffic map to see the state of Scott Road backups.