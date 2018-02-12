Suzanne Stroy, arts supporter, dies at 89

Services will be held Friday morning for Suzanne E. Stroy, a fervent arts supporter and a Murietan for 28 years, who died Feb. 8 at the age of 89. Mrs. Stroy – Susie to friends and family – was a devoted wife, mother, friend and grandmother of two.

She was born in Oakland on Jan. 9, 1929 and soon after moved with her mother and two siblings to Sutter Creek. Growing up in a beautiful Victorian home on Main Street, she attended grammar and high schools in Sutter Creek, which she always considered home.

After graduating from UC Berkeley with BA and MA degrees in English, she spent much of the next 25 years teaching elementary school children in San Francisco, Ukiah and Sacramento.

Suzanne Stroy valued learning her whole life.

Mrs. Stroy was passionate about the arts all her life and supported the Crocker Art Museum, the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, Capitol Public Radio and the B Street Theatre. She loved traveling and meeting new people, listening to broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera from New York and, above all else, learning. In her late years she continued to study English literature, psychology, poetry and philosophy. She had many friends through the Sacramento area.

She is survived by her husband, Urban; her son, Eric, and her grandchildren, Kevin and Olivia.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, on Cantova Way in Rancho Murieta. Following the service there will be a reception in the Murieta Room of the Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donations to the Wellspring Women’s Center, Loaves and Fishes and Heifer International.