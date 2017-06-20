Tuesday was National American Eagle Day. Timing being everything, neighbor Paul Anderson checked in with more of his wonderful pictures of Rancho Murieta's bald eagles. He wrote of the day, "This day is set aside to honor our national symbol, raise awareness for protecting the bald eagle, assist in the recovery of their natural environments and take part in educational outreach. I felt it was appropriate especially with the projected growth in our special community to observe this day." There are more photos inside. (Click for larger images)

Paul writes, "The two chicks are now fully grown (same size as an adult) and leaving the nest for small periods. They are really shy, so no good pictures. Sorry."