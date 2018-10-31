Taking Halloween honors in Murieta Village

Published October 31, 2018 - 11:36pm
The Judge's Choice Award at the Murieta Village Halloween party Wednesday night went to guest Stephenie Gaustad of Jackson, who was, as you can see ... a cat? There were other awards (Most Original, Most Creative, Scariest, Funniest, etc.), dozens of attendees and dancing to the music of the Howlin' Alan Band. There's a Photo Gallery with six more photos.

