Taking in the vastness of the universe

Published January 27, 2019 - 11:07pm
Nature and wildlife
Orion nebula

This is the famous Orion Nebula as captured the other night from the Murieta North backyard of David Scharlach. On a dark, clear night, you can see this nebula with your naked eye, but it’s only a fuzzy patch of light in the string of stars below Orion’s belt. This photo is the result of David’s 4-inch refractor telescope being put to work with a 40-minute exposure on his camera. “I am really pleased with how this came out,” he writes. (Well, yeah!)  If astronomy or astrophotography is a semi-serious interest, David would like to hear from you about setting up a local star party once the weather warms up. He’s at davidlaw1@sbcglobal.net. (Click for larger image)

Notes about the nebula photo

David's note about this photo is worth sharing in full:

On clear dark nights, my neighbors tell me, with some amusement, that they have seen an older guy wheeling a telescope down the street near our house.   In fact, that is how I get the scope to our back yard.  It opens onto Fuente de Paz.  The purpose is to take photos of  "deep sky objects,"  including this one from January 25, 2019.  I am really pleased with how this came out.  

If there are other RM folks with a somewhat serious interest in astronomy or astrophotography, I hope that they will drop me an email at davidlaw1@sbcglobal.net.  As nights warm up, it would be fun to have a local "star party." 

This is Messier 42 (M42), the famous Orion Nebula, an emission-reflection nebula.  It can be seen as a faint, tiny smudge in the string of stars that drops just below Orion's Belt.  It is the brightest nebula in the sky and only visible this time of year.  It lies 1,334 light years away and is the nearest stellar nursery to Earth.   Next to it is a nebula called, of course, "the Running Man." 

This gem is huge!  It has a mass 2,000 times our sun.  If you got into your car on one side of it and lead-footed it at 186,000 miles per second (speed of light), non-stop for 24 years, you would barely get to the other side!  It contains an association of very young stars, reflected gas, ionized gas and neutral clouds of dust and gas.  My picture was taken with a102mm (4") refractor telescope (mounted on wheels) and dedicated CMOS camera.  40 minutes of exposure time.  The actual photo is 15 MB, too large to mail.

Regards,
David A. Scharlach

