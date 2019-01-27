January 27, 2019 - 11:11pm
Taking in the vastness of the universe
This is the famous Orion Nebula as captured the other night from the Murieta North backyard of David Scharlach. On a dark, clear night, you can see this nebula with your naked eye, but it’s only a fuzzy patch of light in the string of stars below Orion’s belt. This photo is the result of David’s 4-inch refractor telescope being put to work with a 40-minute exposure on his camera. “I am really pleased with how this came out,” he writes. (Well, yeah!) If astronomy or astrophotography is a semi-serious interest, David would like to hear from you about setting up a local star party once the weather warms up. He’s at davidlaw1@sbcglobal.net. (Click for larger image)
-
Mini Bass Boat1/28/2019 - 3:02 pm
-
Mahogany Desk with detachable hutch & Drawers1/27/2019 - 8:45 pm
-
Sofa and Chaise1/27/2019 - 10:03 am
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tickets1/26/2019 - 6:44 pm
-
The Backyard is hiring experienced cooks and servers1/26/2019 - 3:31 pm
Your comments
-
Greenfield Problems
—Paul Wallace
1/28/2019—4:51 pm
-
Notes about the nebula photo
—RM.com
1/27/2019—11:11 pm
-
CSD "Security" Billing statement
—Damon Mercado
1/26/2019—1:49 am
-
Greenfield Town Hall
—Joanne Brandt
1/25/2019—1:38 pm
-
Nancy, I didn't read that Damon said anything against the Chief
—Myrna Solomon
1/25/2019—12:18 pm
-
Unproductive and Insightful questions
—Nancy Clark
1/25/2019—10:40 am
-
North/South Gate Security
—Damon Mercado
1/24/2019—10:41 pm
-
El Dorado Savings Bank sale called off
—RM.com
1/24/2019—7:09 pm
Notes about the nebula photo
David's note about this photo is worth sharing in full: