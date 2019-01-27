Taking in the vastness of the universe

This is the famous Orion Nebula as captured the other night from the Murieta North backyard of David Scharlach. On a dark, clear night, you can see this nebula with your naked eye, but it’s only a fuzzy patch of light in the string of stars below Orion’s belt. This photo is the result of David’s 4-inch refractor telescope being put to work with a 40-minute exposure on his camera. “I am really pleased with how this came out,” he writes. (Well, yeah!) If astronomy or astrophotography is a semi-serious interest, David would like to hear from you about setting up a local star party once the weather warms up. He’s at davidlaw1@sbcglobal.net. (Click for larger image)