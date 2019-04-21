With tax day in the rear-view mirror...

Optimist Club volunteers arrived at the Rancho Murieta Association parking lot Saturday for the start of the club’s post-tax day document shredding event to find a line of vehicles. It wasn't only the volume of traffic, it was the number of boxes that made it clear the event was a resounding success. At least two people brought 70 boxes of documents, said Bob Wright of the Optimist Club, and many stayed to watch the shredding on a TV screen. Proceeds fund the club’s activities for youth.