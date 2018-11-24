Thank you, Murieta, for Macey's success

Macey Casagrande did it again, collecting 735 coats – plus hats, scarves, gloves and dog jackets – and delivering them to the homeless early Saturday in Sacramento. There were a dozen people waiting in the pre-dawn darkness when Macey and her father, Sean, and mother, Tammi (below), plus family friends started unloading the items on North A Street, north of downtown. By 9:30, everything was gone. This was the 12-year-old’s third year doing this. The first year, she collected 126 coats; last year she got 575. She blew past this year’s goal, 600 coats. (Photos by Justin Hayduk; click for larger images)