November 24, 2018 - 6:39pm
Thank you, Murieta, for Macey's success
Published November 24, 2018 - 5:30pm
| Filed under
Macey Casagrande did it again, collecting 735 coats – plus hats, scarves, gloves and dog jackets – and delivering them to the homeless early Saturday in Sacramento. There were a dozen people waiting in the pre-dawn darkness when Macey and her father, Sean, and mother, Tammi (below), plus family friends started unloading the items on North A Street, north of downtown. By 9:30, everything was gone. This was the 12-year-old’s third year doing this. The first year, she collected 126 coats; last year she got 575. She blew past this year’s goal, 600 coats. (Photos by Justin Hayduk; click for larger images)
-
Your comments
-
-
Macey is a wonderful,
—Ina Semrau
11/24/2018—6:39 pm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Macey is a wonderful, compassionate young lady!
Ina