Thanksgiving, Christmas events this week

It’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving and Christmas:

The seventh annual Turkey Trot begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at the North Gazebo. All proceeds go to the Fisher House foundation. www.fisherhouse.org . The suggested donation is $10 per family.

The Christmas tree lighting begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Stonehouse Park. Santa will be along at 6 to light the tree, take gift requests and pose for photos. There will be warm refreshments, cookies and holiday cheer. It’s sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club and the Rancho Murieta Association.