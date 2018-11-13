Third CSD vote update: Butler widens lead

[Updated Nov. 13] Sacramento County updated its election totals Tuesday afternoon, widening Linda Butler's lead over Martin Pohll for the third and final spot on the Community Services District board. Butler led Pohll by 16 votes in results released Friday; in the latest results she leads by 88. Randy Jenco and Tim Maybee are still far out in front for the first and second spots. There are 95,000 votes countywide yet to be counted.

Jenco, Maybee and Pohll each served two terms on the Rancho Murieta Association board and ran together as a slate for the CSD board.

Here are the vote totals as reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday by Sacramento County:

Randy Jenco: 1,245

Tim Maybee: 1,158

Linda Butler: 830

Martin Pohll: 742

Jerry Pasek: 528

Morrison Graf: 473

Ron Amarante: 425

With more than 316,000 votes counted, Sacramento County said the next results update will come Friday.

The election would oust incumbents Graf and Pasek.

Maybee, who was known for plain speaking during his time on the RMA board, continued that in this race. At the CSD’s candidates night last month, he criticized the Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS) group, which tries to influence development to protect environmental concerns. In return, SOLOS criticized Maybee and his slate. SOLOS had endorsed Butler and Amarante.

In returns so far, Butler is drawing more votes than Pohll in the North and Village precincts, but Pohll is winning in the South.

The CSD board has five directors, and the term of office is four years. The new directors will join Les Clark and John Merchant on the board.