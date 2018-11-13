Third CSD vote update: Butler widens lead

[Updated Nov. 13] Sacramento County updated its election totals Tuesday afternoon, widening Linda Butler's lead over Martin Pohll for the third and final spot on the Community Services District board. Butler led Pohll by 16 votes in results released Friday; in the latest results she leads by 88. Randy Jenco and Tim Maybee are still far out in front for the first and second spots. There are 95,000 votes countywide yet to be counted.
Jenco, Maybee and Pohll each served two terms on the Rancho Murieta Association board and ran together as a slate for the CSD board.
Here are the vote totals as reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday by Sacramento County:
- Randy Jenco: 1,245
- Tim Maybee: 1,158
- Linda Butler: 830
- Martin Pohll: 742
- Jerry Pasek: 528
- Morrison Graf: 473
- Ron Amarante: 425
With more than 316,000 votes counted, Sacramento County said the next results update will come Friday.
The election would oust incumbents Graf and Pasek.
Maybee, who was known for plain speaking during his time on the RMA board, continued that in this race. At the CSD’s candidates night last month, he criticized the Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS) group, which tries to influence development to protect environmental concerns. In return, SOLOS criticized Maybee and his slate. SOLOS had endorsed Butler and Amarante.
In returns so far, Butler is drawing more votes than Pohll in the North and Village precincts, but Pohll is winning in the South.
The CSD board has five directors, and the term of office is four years. The new directors will join Les Clark and John Merchant on the board.
Ballot drop box?
Really! So all the votes have been counted? Even the ones that were dropped in the box and not mailed? And what about the ones that were mailed? I'd say Pohll and Butler are a little to close to call that...but I guess that's why we wait for the certification.
Counting the votes
Beth Buderus makes a good point, and we're not certain of the answer. The story has been recast to reflect that uncertainty. T. Hanson's comment was written in response to the first version of the story.
RMA Election Results
And when do we get the results from the RMA election ??
RMA election results?
Answer to Jacque Villa: At the RMA annual meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the RMA Building.
Hundreds of thousands of Sacramento County ballots uncounted
From sacbee.com:
Sacramento County elections officials cautioned Wednesday they could have as many as 400,000 ballots left to count, meaning the outcome of some school board, city council and measure races will likely be unsettled for weeks.
It also means voter turnout may have set a record.
The county elections office counted 185,623 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Another 185,000 ballots had been processed but not yet counted, department officials said.
The story: https://www.sacbee.com/latest-news/article221288965.html?fbclid=IwAR2F7v...
RMCSD Board Candidates Winners
Thanks Beth and RM.com. As RM.com stated, their first announcement of CSD vote results and winners was premature, which I responded to, in the "Congratulations". While awaiting certification of the ballot results, Congratulations and Thank You to all seven candidates for your dedication and effort to this great community in entering the franchise; All seven are winners!
Murieta CSD Board Directors Election
Congratulations Randy Jenco, Tim Maybee and Martin Pohil on your wins. And Thank You to all seven candidates for the dedication, sincerity and tireless effort in the campaign and your desire to contribute your skills to this great community. Well Done!