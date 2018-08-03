Three crimes involving unlocked doors

Three more Rancho Murieta crime incidents, including entering a home illegally and another car theft – all of them involving unlocked doors – prompt a suggestion that will be news to some: Lock your doors.

Security Chief Jeff Werblun says these incidents were reported Thursday morning:

The theft of personal items from an unlocked vehicle on Cozumel Drive.

An unlocked pickup truck stolen on Seguridad Street. The vehicle was parked in front of the home with the keys on the floorboard.

A drunken juvenile entered a home on Fuente de Paz Drive through an unlocked back door, thinking it was his home.

As for the illegal entry, the home’s residents awoke in the morning and found the suspect asleep on their couch, so they called Security, and Sgt. Rick Tompkins arrived and rousted the suspect, Werblun said in an email Friday. While waiting outside for deputies to arrive, the suspect ran off and tried to get into his car, which was parked outside, and then ran to the house next door and entered it through an unlocked back door, Werblun said. Then the suspect locked Tompkins out.

At some point while waiting for deputies, the suspect fled the home and drove away in his car, Werblun said. Deputies and Security went to the suspect’s home and found him inside with his parents.

Deputies handled the case from there, said Werblun, who believes the family whose home was entered wanted to press charges.

“All these incidents have one thing in common,” Werblun said, “the vehicles and houses were not secured, they were left unlocked. When a vehicle is left unlocked it presents an opportunity for theft that might not occur if the doors were locked and valuables removed....

“When you leave your house unlocked there is no barrier between you and the outside. Anyone can get in. The intoxicated juvenile thought he was home. He was too drunk to know otherwise, but had the doors been locked on both houses, he would not have gotten in. Thank goodness all he did was go to sleep on the couch, nothing worse happened.”

At a meeting Thursday, Werblun mentioned that in the first car theft, 10 days ago, he checked CSD video at the North Gate and saw the stolen vehicle leaving the community.

The theft victim, Wendy Mazzoni, said Friday that police had arrested two men in her car in the San Rafael area the day before and that the car was at a tow yard in Antioch. She did not know its condition.

Living in Rancho Murieta does offer a greater sense of security, Werblun wrote, but residents need to make some effort to protect themselves and their belongings.

“Not all your neighbors are law-abiding citizens, nor are their family members or guests,” he wrote. “Most of the crime in Rancho Murieta is committed by residents or their guests, not outsiders wandering in. I have seen the social media posts, and this is not about Security not doing their jobs or camera issues at the gates. Like policing and security in any community, we cannot be everywhere all the time; people need to protect their belongings and themselves.”