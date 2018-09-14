Three running for two seats on RMA board

There are three candidates running for two seats in the Rancho Murieta Association’s board election this fall, the RMA announced this week.

In addition to incumbents Cheryl McElhany and Larry Shelton, also running for the board is Danny Carrillo. He is a state Department of Corrections counselor at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione. He has lived in Rancho Murieta for 40 years and has a college-age daughter at home.

McElhany is a longtime educator, retired a decade ago, and the president of Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces, which works to steer development in the community. Shelton is a retired environmental scientist. He has spearheaded the effort to clean up Laguna Joaquin and he staged a series of public concerts at the Gazebo this summer at his own expense.

The date of a candidates’ night will be determined at Tuesday’s RMA board meeting. The association’s annual meeting, with the announcement of election results, will follow on Nov. 15.