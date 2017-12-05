Throwback Tuesday: Laying out 18 holes

Where were you in the late ‘70s? It was a time of change south of the Cosumnes River. Here, the bulldozers are hard at work carving out the South Course, with Jackson Road snaking by to the right. Nine holes of the course opened for preview play in spring 1979, and the rest of the course followed later in the year. Note the old, rusty bridge, soon to be painted yellow, at the bottom center just above Jackson Road. To the left side is the green and grassy North Course and the club tennis courts and parking lot. Click photo for larger image.