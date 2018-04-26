Tour the Country Club at open house Sunday

Published April 26, 2018 - 6:30pm
Country Club

If you’ve wondered whether the Country Club is a good fit for you and your family, you’ll have a chance to find out Sunday, when the club holds an open house. Here’s a schedule of the day, which will also feature face painting, snow cones and a bounce house for the kids.

  • 11-12:30: Pickleball clinic
  • 12:30-4:30: Free hot dogs and sodas
  • 1-2:30: Hit with the tennis pro
  • 1:30-4:30: Kid activities
  • 1:30-2:15: Hitting exhibition
  • 2:30-3:30: Adult/child golf clinics
  • 1-4:30: Music by Symposium

