Tour the Country Club at open house Sunday

If you’ve wondered whether the Country Club is a good fit for you and your family, you’ll have a chance to find out Sunday, when the club holds an open house. Here’s a schedule of the day, which will also feature face painting, snow cones and a bounce house for the kids.

11-12:30: Pickleball clinic

12:30-4:30: Free hot dogs and sodas

1-2:30: Hit with the tennis pro

1:30-4:30: Kid activities

1:30-2:15: Hitting exhibition

2:30-3:30: Adult/child golf clinics

1-4:30: Music by Symposium