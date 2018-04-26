Tour the Country Club at open house Sunday
Published April 26, 2018 - 6:30pm
| Filed under
If you’ve wondered whether the Country Club is a good fit for you and your family, you’ll have a chance to find out Sunday, when the club holds an open house. Here’s a schedule of the day, which will also feature face painting, snow cones and a bounce house for the kids.
- 11-12:30: Pickleball clinic
- 12:30-4:30: Free hot dogs and sodas
- 1-2:30: Hit with the tennis pro
- 1:30-4:30: Kid activities
- 1:30-2:15: Hitting exhibition
- 2:30-3:30: Adult/child golf clinics
- 1-4:30: Music by Symposium
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Decorative Hardshell Suitcases4/27/2018 - 3:58 pm
-
Kitchen Island brand new from Ikea4/27/2018 - 1:57 pm
-
Estate Sale April 28th4/27/2018 - 5:34 am
-
Refrigerator Working or Non Working4/26/2018 - 2:16 pm
-
Fishing rods and reels4/26/2018 - 12:27 pm
- Murieta Health Club
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Apex Pest Control
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Goralka Law Firm
- InterState Propane
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Barrett Services
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- KK Collision Center
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Squeaky Clean
- Town and Country Real Estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments