Touring our history at Sloughhouse Cemetery
Published September 25, 2018 - 6:29pm
Docent Roberta Tanner offers historical perspective to Murietans Dena and David Teel at the Sloughhouse Pioneer Cemetery grave of pioneer John Rhoads. Located just east of Meadowlands Restaurant on Meiss Road, the cemetery drew several dozen visitors at dinnertime Monday as part of Elk Grove History Week. Docents from the Daughters of Utah Pioneers led tours that focused on the most famous pioneers buried there – Jared Sheldon, his partner William Daylor, John Rhoads and one of his daughters, Catherine Rhoads Shelton Mahone Dalton. The Utah Pioneers group opens the cemetery to public tours on the second Saturday of the month during the summer. Click photo for larger image.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
MOVING SALE/GARAGE SALE9/26/2018 - 9:08 am
-
HOGAN APEX 4 SHAFTS9/26/2018 - 3:52 am
-
22" PHILIPS TV9/24/2018 - 12:35 pm
-
Ysatis Givenchy Eau de Toilette9/24/2018 - 12:12 pm
-
He Washer & Dryer with petalstool drawers9/23/2018 - 3:26 pm
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- PDF Realty
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Tree Tech
- KK Collision Center
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Paradise Painting
- Damon's Computer Service
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Murieta Health Club
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Green Water
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Barrett Services
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Apex Pest Control
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Law office of John Quiring
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Town and Country Real Estate
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Town and Country Real Estate
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments