Touring our history at Sloughhouse Cemetery

Docent Roberta Tanner offers historical perspective to Murietans Dena and David Teel at the Sloughhouse Pioneer Cemetery grave of pioneer John Rhoads. Located just east of Meadowlands Restaurant on Meiss Road, the cemetery drew several dozen visitors at dinnertime Monday as part of Elk Grove History Week. Docents from the Daughters of Utah Pioneers led tours that focused on the most famous pioneers buried there – Jared Sheldon, his partner William Daylor, John Rhoads and one of his daughters, Catherine Rhoads Shelton Mahone Dalton. The Utah Pioneers group opens the cemetery to public tours on the second Saturday of the month during the summer. Click photo for larger image.