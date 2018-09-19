Traffic enforcement efforts backed by RMA

→ Video of RMA meeting (1 hour, 22 minutes)

The Rancho Murieta Association board, holding its monthly meeting Tuesday night, applauded the traffic-enforcement efforts that have been made recently on the community's streets.

“Over the summer, since June/July, I commend our staff and (the Community Services District) for getting together and establishing some traffic enforcement guidelines," said Director Jim Crowder, who chairs the Compliance Committee. "Before that could be implemented, the residents reached a point of frustration where they attended both RMA and CSD and voiced their concerns.”

Residents were worried about traffic enforcement and safety in the community, he said. “CSD has stepped up,” Crowder said, “and the amount of enforcement for both speeding and stop-sign violations has increased quite a bit. It’s making an impact on the community. I know myself when I drive around, people are pretty much going much slower than they used to. That’s our goal right there.”

He reminded residents that they’re responsible for the actions of guests and vendors who come into the community.

Director Larry Shelton commended the RMA and CSD staffs for writing 152 speeding violations in August. “The way I look at it,” he said, “is we had a significant problem, and we were not addressing it.” Danise Hetland, assistant general manager, said there have been 435 moving violation citations issued since the beginning of the year. Crowder added, “That’s significant. So the message is getting out, and the residents are finding out that we’re enforcing the CC&Rs.”

“The key thing is, we don’t want the money,” Crowder said, referring to the fines. “All we want is behavior modification. We just want people to obey the CC&Rs. That’s it.”

Les Clark, a CSD director who said he was speaking as a member of the association, said the CSD wants to work cooperatively to help relaunch a Joint Security Committee “and to make it effective this time.”

The Joint Security Committee, with representatives from the RMA, CSD, Village, Country Club, commercial operators and the developers, has been an on and off proposition for two decades. After meeting regularly for some time – but, critics claimed, accomplishing nothing – it was nearly scuttled in 2005 and gradually fell off the organizations’ calendars. It was relaunched in 2008. In 2010, unhappy about the level of Security services, the RMA board voted to withdraw from the meetings. The committee returned in 2012, addressing projects like security cameras, but gradually faded away again.

Clark said he has reviewed minutes of the committee’s meetings from the CSD files and he feels the committee was too focused on minutia but could have been effective if it had focused on policy-level issues. He and Crowder agreed to work to make the committee productive.

Director Rob Brown asked the board if directors wanted to hold a community meeting to set a direction for Joint Security, and the notion of a town hall was supported by several directors. A couple of directors talked about this in connection with a planned Neighborhood Watch program meeting Saturday, which has since been canceled.

