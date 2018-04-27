Trail the Eagle: To WWII and back
Published April 27, 2018 - 9:22pm
| Filed under
Richard Hunt’s 92nd birthday last Saturday began with a celebratory breakfast at the Murieta Inn and Spa, where he presided over a table of 10 women wearing T-shirts identifying them as “Rich’s Harem.” Along with breakfast came a surprise: On behalf of Boy Scout Troop 633, Jacob Wolhart presented Hunt with the Eagle Scout pin he earned but didn’t receive before going off to war in 1944. At that time, metal was being used “for really important things,” Hunt explained to the group. Betty Akins capped the presentation with a poem she wrote in honor of Hunt's birthday. The group, from left: Charlene Hess, Betty Akins, Rich Hunt, Gail Feher, Jacob Wolhart, Bonnie Kirschman, Martha Foley and Pat Carroll.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Decorative Hardshell Suitcases4/27/2018 - 3:58 pm
-
Kitchen Island brand new from Ikea4/27/2018 - 1:57 pm
-
Estate Sale April 28th4/27/2018 - 5:34 am
-
Refrigerator Working or Non Working4/26/2018 - 2:16 pm
-
Fishing rods and reels4/26/2018 - 12:27 pm
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- KK Collision Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Designs in Dentistry
- Tree Tech
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Go Fore Pizza
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Goralka Law Firm
- Murieta Health Club
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments