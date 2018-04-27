Trail the Eagle: To WWII and back

Richard Hunt’s 92nd birthday last Saturday began with a celebratory breakfast at the Murieta Inn and Spa, where he presided over a table of 10 women wearing T-shirts identifying them as “Rich’s Harem.” Along with breakfast came a surprise: On behalf of Boy Scout Troop 633, Jacob Wolhart presented Hunt with the Eagle Scout pin he earned but didn’t receive before going off to war in 1944. At that time, metal was being used “for really important things,” Hunt explained to the group. Betty Akins capped the presentation with a poem she wrote in honor of Hunt's birthday. The group, from left: Charlene Hess, Betty Akins, Rich Hunt, Gail Feher, Jacob Wolhart, Bonnie Kirschman, Martha Foley and Pat Carroll.