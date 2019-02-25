Trash 'n' Treasure will return June 1

Trash 'n' Treasure was an annual event for many years at Murieta Plaza. (2009 file photo)

Trash 'n' Treasure, the long-running community garage sale that disappeared in recent years, will return in spring under the management of the River Valley Garden Club, the club announced Monday. It will take place Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Church parking lot on Cantova Way.

The event is a natural for Rancho Murieta, where the CC&Rs don’t allow garage sales. Trash 'n' Treasure allows people to rent spaces and offer their items for sale.

The Garden Club said the location was moved from Murieta Plaza because the event overflow parking, across the street, is now the site of the Murieta Inn and Spa.

After many years in Murieta Plaza, the sale moved to Cosumnes River Elementary School in 2012 and ran there through 2015. Murieta Village holds an identical event every year.

The Garden Club promises more information and the reservations process soon.