Traversing the trails on a Sunday morning

Published April 22, 2018 - 9:48am
While you were working on a groggy cup of coffee Sunday morning, these folks were taking part in a trail run/walk at Lake Clementia. The 5K run/walk and 10K run benefitted Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society. All told, there were about 30 participants. (Click photo for larger image.)

