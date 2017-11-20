It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Rancho Murieta's Christmas tree lighting begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Stonehouse Park. Santa will be along at 6 to light the tree, take gift requests and pose for photos. There will be warm refreshments, cookies and holiday cheer. It’s sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club and the Rancho Murieta Association.