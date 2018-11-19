A tree sprouts on the RMA lawn
Rancho Murieta Association workers Vince Carrillo, left, and Mark Kitchener were midway through assembling a keynote holiday decoration on the RMA Building's lawn Monday afternoon. The job will be completed Tuesday, they said, and the Christmas tree will be lighted when the community's other holiday lights go on, later this week. (Click for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Vintage Maple Wood Dresser — Free11/19/2018 - 4:31 pm
-
Snowshoes for littles :-)11/18/2018 - 3:14 pm
-
Celestron Nexstar Telescope11/17/2018 - 4:54 pm
-
Chess Collections/ Xmas Gifts11/17/2018 - 12:22 pm
-
Glass Top Coffee Table11/17/2018 - 8:07 am
- Squeaky Clean
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- PDF Realty
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Green Water
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Law office of John Quiring
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Barrett Services
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Designs in Dentistry
- KK Collision Center
- InterState Propane
- Apex Pest Control
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Paradise Painting
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Damon's Computer Service
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Murieta Health Club
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments