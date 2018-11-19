A tree sprouts on the RMA lawn

Published November 19, 2018 - 6:09pm
| Filed under
Holidays
RMA

Christmas tree

Rancho Murieta Association workers Vince Carrillo, left, and Mark Kitchener were midway through assembling a keynote holiday decoration on the RMA Building's lawn Monday afternoon. The job will be completed Tuesday, they said, and the Christmas tree will be lighted when the community's other holiday lights go on, later this week. (Click for larger image.)

